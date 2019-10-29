USD1 million tourist quarter to be built in Nur-Sultan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Today Mayor of Nur-Sultan Altai Kulginov and Ellington Properties Development LLC Board Chairman Joseph Thomas have discussed a construction of a multifunctional tourist district, Kazinform reports citing the official website of the city’s Akimat.

The meeting was held at the Astana International Financial Center.

Previously the Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting on the capital city's further development. Mr. President noted the importance of attracting private investments. Thus, it is planned to construct a number of entertainment centers, tourism facilities and hotels on the territory of a so-called tourist quarter.

It is assumed that the amount of attracted investments will be more than USD1 billion. The project is expected to be commissioned within 5-6 years.

The company has been operating on the market for 5 years and is one of the leading real estate companies in Dubai (UAE). It should be noted that the company has extensive experience in implementing similar projects.