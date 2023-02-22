Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
USAID to continue pursuing partnership with CA nations

22 February 2023, 15:45
WASHINGTON D.C. KAZINFORM - USAID Deputy Administrator Isobel Coleman reiterated the United States' commitment to enhance partnerships with the Central Asian nations on the sidelines of her trip to the region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Isobel Coleman, the Deputy Administrator of USAID (United States Agency for International Development) paid a visit on February 21 to the Alzhir museum-memorial complex to pay tribute to the victims of mass repressions.

photo

Photo: gov.kz

The US diplomat held a meeting with the government officials of the country. Coleman also met entrepreneurs, civil society groups, as well as youth leaders discussing economic empowerment, protection of human rights, and fundamental freedoms at the USAID headquarters in the city of Almaty.

USAID announced 15 grants for journalists and independent content makers in Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan aimed at increasing media literacy as well as promoting civil society as part of its media program for Central Asia.

photo

During her trip, Coleman reiterated the United States' commitment to the sovereignty, territorial integrity, and independence of the CA nations. She also highlighted USAID's activity in supporting the common objectives of the US and the region in terms of the main areas of C5+1 diplomatic cooperation, including economy, energy, the environment, and security.


