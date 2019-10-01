USAID hosts 9th Annual Central Asia Trade Forum in Kazakhstan

ALMATY. KAZINFORM The U.S. Agency for International Development will host one of the region’s flagship international business events, the ninth annual Central Asia Trade Forum, at the Rixos Khadisha Hotel, on November 12-13, 2019 in Shymkent, Kazakhstan.

Shymkent serves as an important regional hub, connecting two of the region’s largest economies and serving as a transit point for goods from throughout the region. Government, business, and civil society leaders as well as think tanks from Central and South Asia and Europe, are all expected to attend the Central Asia Trade Forum. This year’s theme is Horticulture Innovation and Investment, and aims to enhance participants’ knowledge of new technologies, investment opportunities, and trade developments while facilitating new partnerships for future cooperation, the official website of the U.S. Embassy and Consulate in Kazakhstan reads.

On the first day of the forum participants will learn about various innovations and opportunities in the horticulture sector across Central Asia and the broader region. The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) will lead a session discussing effective horticulture production. The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) will host a session showcasing organic production in the region, including a roadmap to certification.

Management certification company, CERT Academy, will provide a tailored training workshop on International Organization for Standardization (ISO) certification, «Shifting management system mindsets with new quality standards ISO 9001:2015, ISO 22000:2018 and ISO 45001:2018.» The second day of the forum will provide participants the option to visit a modern transportation logistics center or explore the tourism potential of Turkestan.

This year’s forum will coincide with the 2019 AgriTech International Exhibition for Agriculture, Horticulture, and Stock Breeding in Southern Kazakhstan – an industry exhibition, presenting technology, equipment, manufacturing, and horticultural production, among others, scheduled for November 13-15, 2019.

The United States is the primary sponsor of the forum through the U.S. Agency for International Development’s Competitiveness, Trade, and Jobs activity in Central Asia. Other partners include the Agrobiz Kazakhstan Agricultural Portal, ATAMEKEN National Chamber of Entrepreneurs of Kazakhstan, CERT Academy, EBRD, and UNDP.

Register and learn more about the Central Asia Trade Forum 2019 at: www.catradeforum.org