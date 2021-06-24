USAID and Central Asian Governments agree to next steps to create a regional electricity market

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) hosted a virtual meeting to discuss the status of the Central Asia regional electricity market (CAREM) Roadmap and next steps to creating an integrated regional market.

The meeting was attended by the Vice-Minister of Energy of Kazakhstan Kairat Rakhimov; Deputy Minister of Energy and Industry of Kyrgyz Republic Taalaibek Ibraev; Deputy Minister of Energy and Water Resources of Tajikistan Jamshed Shoimzoda; Deputy Minister for Energy of Uzbekistan Sherzod Khodjhaev; and USAID Regional Mission Director for Central Asia Christopher Edwards, the official website of the U.S. Embassy & Consulate in Kazakhstan reads.

In his opening remarks, Christopher Edwards stated, «We are all focused on a common goal: to create a regional electricity market that will bring economic benefits to all countries, enhance the security of supply, and reduce the region’s carbon footprint.»

In October 2020, the Deputy Ministers of Energy of Kazakhstan, the Kyrgyz Republic, and Tajikistan officially endorsed the CAREM Roadmap and Action Plan, a first-in-region USAID document intended to guide collective efforts to create an economically viable and sustainable regional electricity market. At today’s meeting, USAID updated the Deputy Ministers about progress made on implementation of the CAREM Roadmap and presented a proposed design for the regional market. The participants discussed the expected economic benefits from regional trade and how a regional electricity market can contribute to reductions in greenhouse gas emissions. In addition, USAID and other international donors reviewed how they can assist the Central Asian governments to establish and develop regional institutions critical to CAREM and its operation.

USAID began its assistance to establish a Central Asia regional electricity market in 2018. A regional energy market will serve as a platform for an expanded Central Asia-South Asia power market that will deploy the lowest-cost power in support of greater economic and social development.

