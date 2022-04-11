Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  News

US supports Kazakh President’s policy – Kazakh MFA

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
11 April 2022, 17:05
US supports Kazakh President’s policy – Kazakh MFA

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Akan Rakhmetullin, First Deputy Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan, spoke of the main outcomes of the meeting with Uzra Zeya, American Under Secretary of State for Civilian Security, Democracy, and Human Rights, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«During the event, the sides discussed a wide range of issues, including cooperation within the UN Human Rights Council, religious freedom, political reforms in Kazakhstan, protection and integration of vulnerable layers of people, combat against human trafficking, expansion of rights of and opportunities for women, rights of disabled people as well as cooperation in security, law enforcement, and corruption fight,» said

In his words, special attention was paid to the political reforms initiated by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev aimed at further democratization of the country and ensuring respect for human rights.

«The American sides expressed support for the policy of the Head of State of Kazakhstan in the political and economic sphere and Kazakh public institutions. Kazakhstan and the US intend to continue maintaining constructive cooperation and expansion of strategic partnership at the highest levels,» concluded Rakhmetullin.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan and the US discussed the issues of human rights and democratic reforms.


Human rights   Kazakhstan and USA   Political Reform  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
President Tokayev sends letter of condolences to family of Berdibek Saparbayev
President Tokayev sends letter of condolences to family of Berdibek Saparbayev
Tokayev decrees to relieve Yury Ilyin of Emergencies Minister post
Tokayev decrees to relieve Yury Ilyin of Emergencies Minister post
Maulen Ashimbayev meets General Secretary of Musllim Council of Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam
Maulen Ashimbayev meets General Secretary of Musllim Council of Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam