    US Secretary of State Antony Blinken thanks Kazakh President Tokayev for cordial reception

    28 February 2023, 20:06

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - U.S. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken thanked Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev for cordial reception during his official visit to Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Addressing the press conference in the Kazakh capital, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken expressed his gratitude to Kazakh President Tokayev for cordial reception and his time as well as the dialogue the parties had.

    The U.S. Secretary of State said that the partnership between the countries is strong and keeps developing as well as expressed commitment to sovereignty, territorial integrity, and independence of Kazakhstan and other countries of the region.

    Notably, U.S. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken arrived in Kazakhstan today for his first official visit.

    While meeting Blinken, Kazakh leader Tokayev said that since the moment of establishment of diplomatic relations, Kazakhstan and the U.S. had built exemplary interaction both in bilateral and multilateral formats.

    U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken also visited the Kazakh National University of Arts and held talks with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tileuberdi.

    Earlier it was reported that the U.S. Secretary of State will visit Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and India from Feb.28 to Mar.3.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

