US Secretary of State Antony Blinken congratulates Kazakhstani people on 30th anniv of independence

Adlet Seilkhanov
16 December 2021, 13:41
WASHINGTON. KAZINFORM – US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on behalf of Americans congratulated the Kazakhstani people on the 30th anniversary of independence, Kazinform reports citing the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

«On behalf of the United States, I congratulate the people of Kazakhstan on the 30th anniversary of independence of Kazakhstan.

The US highly appreciate the efforts of Kazakhstan in developing the economic ties, prosperity and growth as well as the great contribution to the international peace and security. Kazakhstan was at the center of transformations in Central Asia during the last 30 years, establishing itself was an example for other countries with its strong commitment to nuclear non-proliferation and we are inspired by the ongoing political reforms and reforms in the human rights sphere. The US congratulates Kazakhstan on the election to the UN Human Rights Council. We also support the efforts of Kazakhstan in increasing the use of renewable energy and improving the climate for foreign investments.

The US takes pride in calling Kazakhstan a friend and is still committed to its sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity. We will continue strengthening our strategic partnership for the benefit of the people of both countries,» reads the congratulatory letter.


Kazakhstan and USA   30th anniversary of Kazakhstan's Independence  
