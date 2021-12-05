Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
US President Joseph Biden congratulates Kazakhstan on 30th anniversary of independence

Редактор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
5 December 2021, 09:31
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The President of the United States Joseph Biden sent his congratulations to the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on the 30th anniversary of its state independence, Kazinform cites the official website of the Kazakh MFA.

«I join you in celebrating Kazakhstan’s three decades as a leader for peace, stability, and prosperity in Central Asia and globally,» the US President’s message reads.

According to him, further cooperation will be useful for the peoples of the two countries in meeting new global challenges. In this regard, he welcomed «Kazakhstan’s tremendous efforts» on behalf of regional connectivity, economic prosperity and growth in Central and South Asia.

«The United States looks forward to strengthening its enhanced strategic partnership with Kazakhstan and collaborating to promote regional stability, tackle the climate crisis, increase the effectiveness of democratic institutions, and promote respect for human rights,» the US President added.


