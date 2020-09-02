Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
US: NYC delays reopening schools to Sept. 21

Редактор:  
Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
2 September 2020, 11:00
ANKARA. KAZINFORM New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Tuesday that public schools will delay opening to Sept. 21 to allow more preparation for educators because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The announcement came after the United Federation of Teachers threatened to strike because of concerns about a safe opening, Anadolu Agency reports.

A deal was reached with the city’s teachers union and de Blasio said educators would have four days of preparation from Sept. 10 to Sept. 15. The original start of the school year was scheduled for Sept. 10.

«What we've agreed to is to make sure the health measures are in place, to make sure there is time for appropriate preparation for our educators, to make sure that we can have the smoothest beginning of the school year even under the extraordinary challenges with conditions and move forward in the spirit of unity,» the mayor said.

On Sept. 16, there will be a three-day remote transitional period for students, he said. «And then on Sept. 21, Monday, the school buildings open, full strength, we go to blended learning as has been described previously.»

De Blasio said virus testing will be available every month in every school with many testing sites very near to public schools.


