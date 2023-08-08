Go to the main site
    US Mega Millions jackpot rises to $1.55B for Tuesday drawing

    8 August 2023, 09:50

    ISTANBUL. KAZINFORM The Mega Millions jackpot in the US has increased to $1.55 billion before the next drawing on Tuesday at 11:00 p.m. EDT.

    There was no winning ticket on Friday night's drawing, while the jackpot has been climbing for months, Anadolu Agency reports.

    If won, the current amount may become the largest in Mega Millions history to surpass the prize of $1.537 billion recorded in October 2018.

    That was also the second-biggest lottery prize ever in the US, with the winner from the state of South Carolina opting for a cash of more than $877 million.

    While the chance of winning on Tuesday night is approximately one in 302 million, the lucky ticket leaves the winner with two options: take the $1.55 billion as an annuity spread over three decades or receive a sum of $757 million in cash.

    The largest jackpot ever won in the US was a Powerball lottery with $2.04 billion in November 2022.

    Powerball and Mega Millions cost $2 per ticket.

