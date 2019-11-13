Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Diplomacy

    US-Kazakhstan Congressional Caucus established in Washington

    13 November 2019, 22:01

    WASHINGTON. KAZINFORM The official reception celebrating the establishment of the US.-Kazakhstan Congressional Caucus took place on the Capitol Hill, the MFA press service says.

    The US.-Kazakhstan Congressional Caucus is a bipartisan group led by co-chair Congressmen Steve Chabot, Gregory Meeks and Robert Aderholt.

    The establishment of the Caucus is an important step towards the further strengthening of the enhanced strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and the United States as well as development of the inter-parliamentary ties between the two countries following the official visit of the First President of Kazakhstan – Leader of the Nation Nursultan Nazarbayev to Washington, DC in January 2018 and visit of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to New York in September 2019.

    The tradition of caucuses stems from 18th century when supporters would unite to achieve one common political goal. Today the caucuses are widespread in the legislative branch. There are democratic and republican caucuses.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Foreign policy Kazakhstan and USA
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
    Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
    Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
    Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
    Popular
    1 Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
    2 Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
    3 Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
    4 Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
    5 June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events