Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News
US judge delays Twitter-Musk trial date
7 October 2022, 19:43

US judge delays Twitter-Musk trial date

ISTANBUL. KAZINFORM -A US judge ruled Thursday to delay a looming trial between Twitter and Tesla CEO Elon Musk, allowing the billionaire and the social media platform more time to seal their $44 billion deal, Anadolu Agency reports.

«If the transaction does not close by 5 p.m. on October 28, 2022, the parties are instructed to contact me by email that evening to obtain November 2022 trial dates,» Delaware Chancery Court Judge Kathaleen McCormick said in the order.

A Twitter-Elon Musk trial was originally set for Oct. 17.

The announcement comes after Musk sent a letter to Twitter notifying the social media company that he intends to close the transaction on the terms he agreed to in April, according to a US Securities and Exchange Commission filing dated Monday.

Earlier Thursday, Twitter’s lawyers objected to Musk’s request, asking McCormick to proceed with the trial.

Musk sent his first letter to terminate the deal in July, alleging that Twitter violated the original agreement by misrepresenting the number of spam and fake accounts on its platform.

Twitter, in turn, sued Musk to complete the acquisition, accusing the billionaire of using bots as a ploy to walk away from the takeover.
Twitter shareholders voted earlier this month in favor of Musk's original agreement.



Photo: Anadolu Agency

Read also
Germany's annual inflation rate hits record level in October
Over half of Japan companies suffering from labor shortage: survey
Elon Musk ends remote work for Twitter staff
Tentative deals totaling 73.5 bln USD signed at 5th import expo
Brazil’s 2023 harvest should total 288.1 mi tons
Bitcoin falls below $16K as Binance backs out of FTX buyout
Facebook's parent company Meta cuts 11,000 jobs
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases continue on-week growth
News Partner
Popular
1 Kazakhstan attends meeting of FMs of Organization of Turkic Countries
2 UNESCO finds that some iconic World Heritage glaciers will disappear by 2050
3 Kazakh President arrives in Samarqand for a working visit
4 Astana Opera: Knight-Errant Don Quixote in the Kazakh capital
5 Kazakh President and Hungary’s PM hold talks

News

Archive