Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  News

US expresses support for bold reforms initiated by President Tokayev

28 February 2023, 20:39
US expresses support for bold reforms initiated by President Tokayev

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan takes special role in addressing global problems, U.S. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken stated at a press conference, Kazinform correspondent reports.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken arrived in Kazakhstan today for his first official visit.

Addressing the press conference, the U.S. Secretary of State praised the reforms on human rights protection, corruption eradiation, as well as the reform on the presidential term (which was reduced to single seven-year term).

The changes mean Kazakhstan is a favorable country for investment, he said, pledging that the US will continue investing in the Kazakh economy.

Since 1991, the US has invested over 50 billion US dollars, and will continue investing in the near future, he added.

The U.S. Secretary of State noted that Kazakhstan is a partner country with a special role in addressing global problems. The country’s exceptional role in nuclear non-proliferation, peacekeeping missions, and space exploration was noted.

According to Blinken, the C5+1 Ministerial Meeting in Astana focused on the issues of economy, energy, environment, and regional security.

Earlier it was reported that the U.S. Secretary of State will visit Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and India from Feb.28 to Mar.3.


Related news
Kazakhstan's Foreign Ministry held meeting with UN High Commissioner for Human Rights
UN High Commissioner for Human Rights welcomes reforms in Kazakhstan
Almaty region creates G4 City special economic zone
Теги:
Read also
Kazakh diaspora marks Nauryz holiday in Washington
Chinese, US Presidents congratulate Kazakh leader on Nauryz holiday
Kazakhstan's Foreign Ministry held meeting with UN High Commissioner for Human Rights
UN High Commissioner for Human Rights welcomes reforms in Kazakhstan
Tokayev meets with UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk
Kazakh Ombudsman stands for criminalization of domestic violence
All conditions for political competition created in Kazakhstan, Ombudsman
No plans for ‘foreign agents’ bill in Kazakhstan – Human Rights Commissioner
News Partner
Popular
1 Hiroshima modern art museum reopens after renovations
2 March 22. Kazinform's timeline of major events
3 President Tokayev congratulates Kazakhstanis on Nauryz holiday
4 Presidents of Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Azerbaijan congratulate Kazakhstan on Nauryz
5 Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan fails at start of 2023 Miami Open

News