Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 462.04 eur/kzt 504.09

    rub/kzt 6.74 cny/kzt 68.12
Weather:
Astana-8-10℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    US economy expands 2.9% in Q4, slowing from 3.2% in Q3

    26 January 2023, 21:41

    ISTANBUL. KAZINFORM-The US economy expanded 2.9% in the fourth quarter of 2022 despite recession fears, according to the Commerce Department’s first reading released on Thursday, Anadolu Agency reports.

    The figure came higher than the market estimate of 2.6%, but it slowed down from 3.2% expansion in the third quarter of the last year.

    The current dollar gross domestic product increased 6.5% at an annual rate, or $408.6 billion, in the October-December period to reach $26.13 trillion, the Commerce Department said in a statement.

    In the July-September period, GDP increased 7.7%, or $475.4 billion, it said.

    Real GDP increased 2.1% overall in 2022, which was also a slowdown from an increase of 5.9% in 2021, it added.

    The slowdown in figures came as the US Federal Reserve's aggressive monetary tightening policy saw multiple rate hikes last year, causing fears of a recession in the world's largest economy.

    Photo: aa.com.tr

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Economy World News
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Official: Eurasia to sign free trade agreement with Iran soon
    Kazakhstan claims another medal at 2023 FISU World University Games
    Economic growth in CA lags 3fold behind demographic growth
    PM Smailov instructs to expand pool of industrial projects
    Popular
    1 Maulen Ashimbayev elected Speaker of Kazakh Senate
    2 Kazakhstan enters new stage of development - President
    3 Zhakip Assanov named Deputy Chairman of Kazakhstan Senate
    4 E Kazakhstan to open regional IT hub
    5 Kazakhstan needs parties with high responsibility, President