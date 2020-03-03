Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
US coronavirus deaths climb to 6; nearly 90,000 infected worldwide

Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
3 March 2020, 11:40
MIAMI. KAZINFORM Armenia, the Czech Republic, Luxembourg, Iceland, Indonesia and Morocco were the new countries that reported one or more COVID-19 cases on Monday, bringing to 64 the number of nations affected by the novel coronavirus.

A total of 88,948 people have been infected worldwide: 80,174 in China and 8,774 in the rest of the world, according to the latest figures from the World Health Organization. Based on that tally, there have been additional 1,804 cases over the past 24 hours (206 in China and 1,598 elsewhere), EFE reports.


