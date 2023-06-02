Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+23+25℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      News

    US, Central Asian experts discuss security issues

    2 June 2023, 21:13

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Regular meeting of the C5+1 Security Working Group was held with the participation of experts from the United States and Central Asian countries specializing in the field of security, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

    Representing the Kazakh side, Ambassador at Large of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Talgat Kaliyev acquainted the partners with the work carried out by Kazakhstan on security issues.

    During the meeting, the parties exchanged views on regional and international security issues, including expanding cooperation in countering physical and cyber threats.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Security Central Asia
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul
    2 FMs of Kazakhstan and Vietnam hold telephone conversation
    3 Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
    4 Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
    5 Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires