US, Central Asian experts discuss security issues

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Regular meeting of the C5+1 Security Working Group was held with the participation of experts from the United States and Central Asian countries specializing in the field of security, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

Representing the Kazakh side, Ambassador at Large of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Talgat Kaliyev acquainted the partners with the work carried out by Kazakhstan on security issues.

During the meeting, the parties exchanged views on regional and international security issues, including expanding cooperation in countering physical and cyber threats.