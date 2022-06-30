Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

US boosting presence in Europe: President

Редактор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
30 June 2022, 14:05
US boosting presence in Europe: President

ANKARA. KAZINFORM US President Joe Biden on Wednesday said the US will increase its presence in Europe, Anadolu Agency reported.

Speaking at a joint press conference with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg in Madrid, Biden said the three-day gathering is a «history-making summit» as allies will welcome Finland and Sweden into the 30-member military alliance.

«Their decision to move away from the tradition of neutrality to join NATO allies is going to make us stronger and more secure and NATO stronger,» he said, adding: «We're sending an unmistakable message that NATO is strong, united and the steps we're taking during this summit, we're going to further augment our collective strength.»

Biden said the US will increase the number of troops stationed in Europe.

The number of US Navy destroyers in Spain will also be increased from four to six, and the US will establish permanent headquarters of the US Fifth Army Corps, he added.

According to him, the US will send two additional F-35 squadrons to the UK, and station additional air defense and other capabilities in Germany.


Read more


NATO   World News  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13
Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Kazakhstani Bublik lost at opening match at S-Hertogenbosch 2023
Kazakhstani Bublik lost at opening match at S-Hertogenbosch 2023