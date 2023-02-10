Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
US announces $85M in humanitarian assistance to Türkiye, Syria over earthquakes

10 February 2023, 15:35
WASHINGTON. KAZINFORM The US Agency for International Development (USAID) said Thursday that it is providing $85 million in urgent humanitarian assistance to Türkiye and Syria after deadly earthquakes this week, Anadolu Agency reported.

«USAID is providing emergency food and shelter for refugees and newly displaced people, winter supplies to help families brave the cold, critical healthcare services to provide trauma support, safe drinking water to prevent disease, and hygiene and sanitation assistance to keep people safe and healthy,» the agency said in a release.

The statement recalled US efforts to assist Türkiye and Syria in the wake of the earthquakes, adding 200 people including disaster experts as well as 159 search and rescue members and 12 canines had arrived in Türkiye.

«The United States remains committed to supporting the government of Türkiye’s response and providing life-saving assistance to the Syrian people in responding to this devastating disaster,» it added.

At least 17,674 people were killed and 72,879 others injured by two strong earthquakes that jolted southern Türkiye earlier this week, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said Thursday.

The magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 earthquakes, centered in Kahramanmaras province, were felt Monday by 13 million people across 10 provinces, including Adana, Adiyaman, Diyarbakir, Gaziantep, Hatay, Kilis, Malatya, Osmaniye and Sanliurfa.

Several countries in the region, including Syria and Lebanon, felt the strong tremors that struck Türkiye in the space of fewer than 10 hours.

