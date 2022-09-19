Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
US among top 3 investors in Kazakh economy
19 September 2022, 17:16

US among top 3 investors in Kazakh economy

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – The gross flow of DFI from the US to Kazakhstan has totaled $48.8bn since 2005, making 13.5% of the country’s total foreign investment. The US remains among top 3 foreign investors of Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Kazakh National economy Ministry.

The country’s mining sector is to great interest to American investors with the US accounting for around 30% of total DFI in the sector in Kazakhstan.

US direct investment is lowest in financial and insurance activity – 6.6% and 9.8% of Kazakhstan’s total DFI.

As of early this year, the country registered a total of 695 enterprises with the participation of American capital, of which 658 are small, 15 are medium, and 22 large-sized enterprises.

There are 168 Kazakh-US enterprises working in wholesale and retail trade, 181 companies in other service activities, 83 in professional, scientific, and technical activity, and 36 enterprises in manufacturing.


