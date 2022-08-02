Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 479.51 eur/kzt 492.12

    rub/kzt 7.69 cny/kzt 71.02
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: 1 °С
Almaty: 15 °С
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз

    • Urumqi to host VII China-Eurasia Expo

    2 August 2022 16:21

    BEIJING. KAZINFORM The VII China-Eurasia Expo will take place in Urumqi between August 25 and 30, Kazinform correspondent reports referring to the Exhibition’s Bureau.

    The expo will be held both online and offline.

    The week of exhibitions of China’s and foreign literature, the Eurasian international fashion week, textile design contest, etc., will be held as part of the exhibition. Besides, the expo activities will include a number of international online exhibitions.

    The expo area will total 9,000 sq m and will be divided into three expo areas. One of the areas will focus on digital and high-tech equipment, prevention of epidemics and healthcare, cultural tourism and sports industry, energy, ecologically friendly construction materials, farm products, foodstuff, textile, etc.

    The VII China-Eurasia Expo China was preceded by the Urumqi Foreign Economic Relations and Trade Fair held annually in Urumqi between 1992 and 2010.


    Photo: aca.co.id

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    #Foreign policy #Economy #Events #Exhibition #Eurasia #China
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakh Foreign Ministry reveals program of Pope Francis’ state visit
    Kazakh FM receives Ambassador of Canada
    Popular
    1 Rains and thunderstorms to batter Kazakhstan Aug 3
    2 Reinforcement of electric power system in west of Kazakhstan to complete 2023
    3 COVID-19: 2,661 test positive, 2,290 recover in Kazakhstan in 24h
    4 Singapore reports 10,230 new COVID-19 cases
    5 Almaty joined International Congress and Convention Association