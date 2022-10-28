URKER 2022 prize awarding ceremony kicks off

ASTANA. KAZNFORM – An awarding ceremony of URKER 2022 national prize in the field of print, radio, and internet journalism kicked off in Astana, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The ceremony is held within the Astana Media Week. Contenders are to compete in 13 nominations.

In total, 544 works with most applying for «Best Article on a Social Topic», «Best Interview of the Year», «Best Analytical Material of the Year», and «Best Report of the Year» were presented.

The jury includes established journalists, media managers, and international media experts.

The winners are to receive a certificate, URKER statuette, and money prize of one million tenge. 52 nominees were shortlisted to win the URKER prize.

Established in 2017, Kazakhstan’s URKER national award is presented for accomplishments in the field of print, radio, and internet journalism in order to celebrate talented journalists and creative teams, recognize their contribution to the development of professional journalism and draw wide public attention to their work.

The awarding ceremony is held by the Ministry of Information and Social Development of Kazakhstan and ‘Media Damytu Kory’ corporate fund.



