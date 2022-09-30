URKER 2022: Call for bids kicks off

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The call for bids for the national award in the sphere of printed media, radio, digital journalism URKER 2022, the Kazakh Information and Social Development Ministry’s press service reports.

Republican and regional radio stations, printed and online editions disseminating media content on the territory of Kazakhstan may submit their applications between September 30 and October 19.

The works should be published between June 2, 2021 and September 29, 2022 in the printed media, internet resources or broadcast on-air. Each applicant has the right to participate in two nominations.

Applications should be submitted to the award’s official website urker-awards.kz.

An independent jury will judge the works.

The award is organized by the Kazakh Information and Social Development Minsirty and Media Damytu Kory corporate fund.

URKER is awarded for the best achievements in printed media, radio, internet journalism, aims at promoting development of media journalism in the regions, raising journalism prestige, adopting professional standards and criteria, raising civil activity.



