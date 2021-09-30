Go to the main site
    Urgent measures needed to preserve Caspian seal, Kazakh President

    30 September 2021, 15:19

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev proposed for consideration an opportunity to build state reserves in the Northern Caspian for the Caspian seal habitation, Kazinform reports.

    «Kazakhstan and Russia boast rich and unique flora and fauna. The same time, there is much concern about a decrease in population of the Caspian seal that has been listed in the Red Book in both countries, Kazakhstan and Russia. It is crucial to take emergency measures to preserve the unique specimen, protect their habitation and breeding area,» the Kazakh President told the 17th Kazakhstan-Russia Cross-Border Cooperation Forum underway.

    To this end, the Head of State suggested creating state reserves in the Northern Caspian.


