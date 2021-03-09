Go to the main site
    Urban, rural schools to undergo refurbishments in Karaganda rgn this year

    9 March 2021, 16:43

    KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM – Refurbishment of urban and rural schools is to be underway in Karaganda region in 2021, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    This year, the schools meant to replace the emergency ones will have been built in Kiikty village, Shetsk district, and the Terekty station of Zhezkazgan city. Schools in Maikuduk micro district, Karaganda city, and Zhnaarka village will be commissioned to tackle triple-shift schooling.

    Conduction of eight more educational facilities, including two kindergartens in cities of Zhezkazgan and Satpayev, a dormitory in Karkaralinsk, extensions to the lyceum-boarding school in Karaganda, to be commissioned by the end of 2021 is underway.

    According to Head of the Education Department of Karaganda region Gulsum Kozhakhmetova, repair works at 104 educational facilities are planned during the year.

    In her words, as part of refurbishment of schools in towns, district centers, and villages in the period 2021-2025, a total of 301, 296 schools, of which are rural, will be covered.

    This year, refurbishment works are to begin at 61 schools, 16 of which are slated to undergo major repairs, throughout the region.

    Mr Kozhakhmetova said that 15 private kindergartens will be opened in cities and districts of the region throughout 2021. Two kindergartens have already been opened in Abai and Zhanaarkinsk districts.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

