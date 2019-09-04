Uralsk Transformer Plant exports 95% of its products to CIS

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM During a working trip to the West Kazakhstan region, Prime Minister Askar Mamin visited the Ural Transformer Plant, which was opened as part of the State Program for Industrial and Innovative Development, according to primeminister.kz.

According to Akzhol Sauranbaev, Managing Director of the Ural Transformer Plant, more than 300 people work in three shifts at the plant. This year it is planned to release 9 thousand transformers, which represents a production growth of 35%. Next year it is planned to reach its design capacity and increase the volume by 12 thousand transformers per year.

«The export share is 95%. We export our products to the CIS countries: the Russian Federation, Georgia, Azerbaijan, Armenia,» Sauranbaev said.

Next year it is planned to launch a new production of panel radiators. The planned production capacity is 3,000 tons of radiators per year. It is expected that 30% of production will be delivered to the domestic market, and 70% will be exported. The company will additionally create more than 100 new jobs.

«For the next 2 years we plan to expand production through the development of new types of products. This is the production of components and materials for the needs of transformer construction. These are panel radiators, insulating papers, etc.,» the director of the enterprise said.

According to him, the uniqueness of the project is that these types of products are 70% export-oriented and not manufactured in the territory of the EAEU. The main consumers of the products will be transformer plants in Russia and Belarus.





In addition, the company provides for education and training as per dual education system. The plant also offers social support programs. For example, 500 thousand tenge is allocated from the factory to newly wedded employees, and a one-time allowance of 250 thousand tenge is paid for each child at the time of birth. About 40 large families, as well as young specialists, have been allocated free accommodation from the plant. The average salary at the enterprise is 165 thousand tenge.



