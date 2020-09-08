Uralsk opens sports club for persons with special needs

URALSK. KAZINFORM – The sports complex situated near the Atoyan Central Stadium takes the area of 4.5 thousand square meters, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The sports complex built through private donations from entrepreneur Karlygash Rakhmetova offers 15 sports, including archery, shooting, and so on.

According to the Deputy Head of the Club, Gulnara Spanova, during the COVID-19 pandemic the athletes had switched to remote training.

Athletes with disabilities are offered to play tennis, chess, toguz kumalak as well as exercise on special machines. Training has been resumed with the sanitary norms in place. The number of athletes doing sport in one session has been reduced to 5.

A third of the people of the region actively engage in physical training. It is also said that the region creates conditions for athletes with disabilities.

There are 265 active athletes with disabilities across the regions who take part in regional, national, international competitions, tournaments and Olympics. Out of those, 36 are in the national teams of Kazakhstan.