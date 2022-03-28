Go to the main site
    Uralsk International Airport named after WWII hero Manshuk Mametova

    28 March 2022, 12:49

    URALSK. KAZINFORM – The International Airport of Uralsk has been named after prominent Kazakhstani woman and Hero of the Soviet Union Manshuk Mametova, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The decree to name the airport after Manshuk Mametova was issued on 18 March 2022.

    The decree became effective upon signature.

    Native of Ural region (present-day West Kazakhstan region), Manshuk Mametova is a renowned participant of the World War II. She perished in a battle in autumn 1943 after killing over 70 enemies. She was honored with the title of the Hero of the Soviet Union posthumously.

    Earlier it was reported that the International Airport in Uralsk will bear the name of legendary Manshuk Mametova. The corresponding decision was made by local authorities.


