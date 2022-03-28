Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  News

Uralsk International Airport named after WWII hero Manshuk Mametova

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
28 March 2022, 12:49
Uralsk International Airport named after WWII hero Manshuk Mametova

URALSK. KAZINFORM – The International Airport of Uralsk has been named after prominent Kazakhstani woman and Hero of the Soviet Union Manshuk Mametova, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The decree to name the airport after Manshuk Mametova was issued on 18 March 2022.

The decree became effective upon signature.

Native of Ural region (present-day West Kazakhstan region), Manshuk Mametova is a renowned participant of the World War II. She perished in a battle in autumn 1943 after killing over 70 enemies. She was honored with the title of the Hero of the Soviet Union posthumously.

Earlier it was reported that the International Airport in Uralsk will bear the name of legendary Manshuk Mametova. The corresponding decision was made by local authorities.


West Kazakhstan region    History of Kazakhstan    Kazakhstan   Oral  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
June 10. Today’s Birthdays
June 10. Today’s Birthdays
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
Rains and thunderstorms to hit most areas of Kazakhstan June 10
Rains and thunderstorms to hit most areas of Kazakhstan June 10
President Tokayev sends letter of condolences to family of Berdibek Saparbayev
President Tokayev sends letter of condolences to family of Berdibek Saparbayev