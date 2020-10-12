Go to the main site
    Uralsk building modular infectious diseases hospital

    12 October 2020, 21:17

    URALSK. KAZINFORM Construction of the 200-bed modular infectious diseases hospital started in Uralsk in September in Zhuldyz micro district. It is located in the environmentally compatible area.

    The project costs some KZT 7.2 bln, KZT 4.2 of bln was already allocated. KZT 2mln more was allotted under the Employment Roadmap. 1,000 people work at the project, the most of them are locals.

    The project is initiated by the Government. Standard modular infectious diseases hospitals are being built the countrywide.

    The new hospital in Uralsk consists of 8 blocks. It is expected to accommodate 200 beds, 20 of them are the intensive care unit.

    Construction of the hospital is one of the region’s efforts to get ready for potential second wave of coronavirus outbreak.


    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

