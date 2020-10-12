Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  West Kazakhstan region

Uralsk building modular infectious diseases hospital

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
12 October 2020, 21:17
Uralsk building modular infectious diseases hospital

URALSK. KAZINFORM Construction of the 200-bed modular infectious diseases hospital started in Uralsk in September in Zhuldyz micro district. It is located in the environmentally compatible area.

The project costs some KZT 7.2 bln, KZT 4.2 of bln was already allocated. KZT 2mln more was allotted under the Employment Roadmap. 1,000 people work at the project, the most of them are locals.

The project is initiated by the Government. Standard modular infectious diseases hospitals are being built the countrywide.

The new hospital in Uralsk consists of 8 blocks. It is expected to accommodate 200 beds, 20 of them are the intensive care unit.

Construction of the hospital is one of the region’s efforts to get ready for potential second wave of coronavirus outbreak.


West Kazakhstan region    Coronavirus   Oral  
News
Read also
Popular
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President
Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty