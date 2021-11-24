Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Upward trend in youth population expected from 2023 – Kazakh minister

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
24 November 2021, 12:48
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Information and Social Development Minister Aida Balayeva spoke of the support Kazakhstan provides for young people, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«In general, over the years of independence the country has achieved the following results: there has been an upward trend in the number of young people eager to further their education pursuing master’s and PhD degrees over the past five years, there has been a two-time rise in the number of students with disabilities in the period from 2014 to 2021 thanks to the conditions that made secondary education accessibly, there has been a 2.5fold rise in the number of disabled persons studying under quotas at universities since 2010. Over the past three years there has been a positive trend in the youth’s involvement in mass sport topping over 2.5mln people in 2021,» said Balayeva.

She went on to note that upward trend in youth population is expected from 2023 and will peak by 2030.

Notably, the republican forum Tauelsizdik urpaktary (Generation of Independence) takes place in Nur-Sultan city.


