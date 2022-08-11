Go to the main site
    • Uptick in COVID-19 cases reported in N Kazakhstan

    11 August 2022 20:00

    PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM – 78 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in North Kazakhstan region in the past 24 hours, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to the sanitary epidemiological department, Petropavlovsk city has registered the highest daily number of infections – 30. The region’s Kyzylzhar and Zhumabayev districts have reported 13 and six COVID-19 cases, respectively. One to five infections have been recorded in eight districts of the region.

    North Kazakhstan region has seen 569 COVID-19 cases over the past two weeks. The figure is up 2.8 times compared to a given period. The region is still in the «green» zone for COVID-19.

    Over 45.2 thousand COVID-19 cases have been reported in the region since the beginning of the pandemic.


    Adlet Seilkhanov

