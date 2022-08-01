Qazaq TV
Upgraded L-39 combat training aircraft arrive in Kazakhstan
1 August 2022 16:12

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - L-39 combat training planes arrived in Kazakhstan after being modernized and repaired at the manufacturing plant in the Czech Republic, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh Defense Ministry.

The planes boast new digital avionics, ejection, objective control systems, communication means, and more.

L-39 aircraft is designed for cadets' primary training in piloting techniques. Cadets hone the elements of combat use such as interception of areal tagets as well as their skills to attack ground-based objects.

«Cadets are trained on the planes. Solo flight is a significant event for them, the first step towards pilot mastery. Simple and complex aerobatics, en route, low altitude flights, as well as flights in the clouds are ahead,» says Colonel Azamat Assanov, the Commander of the Aviation Training Center.

Training on L39 aircraft is led by experienced instructor pilots.


Photo: gov.kz


