Upcoming referendum will allow each citizen to take direct part in historic event – Kazakh President

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The referendum will allow each citizen to take a direct part in a historic event, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stated, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«In the entire progressive world a plebiscite is one of the most pronounced and obvious forms of direct power of the people. However, in Kazakhstan, this effective institute of democracy has not been fully put in use. After the referendum 27 years ago when the current Constitution was adopted, Parliament approved all the following constitutional reforms,» said Tokayev in his video address regarding amends and additions to the Constitution.

According to the President, it is a legitimate practice.

«I strongly believe that at the new stage of development, building a New Kazakhstan, we should adopt such fateful decisions for our country nationwide. Therefore, today I signed the decree to hold a national referendum to adopt amendments to the Constitution on June 5. Citizens’ universal suffrage on the draft constitutional amendments will demonstrate our solid commitment to the democratic principles,» said the Head of State.

«The upcoming referendum will allow each citizen to take a direct part in a historic event, defining the future of Kazakhstan,» added the President.

Earlier it was reported that the Head of State signed the decree to hold a national referendum on amendments to the Constitution on June 5, 2022.



