    Upcoming parliamentary election is important in building solid democratic institutions – President

    22 October 2020, 14:47

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev commented the upcoming parliamentary elections during the 4th session of the National Council for Public Confidence, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    While addressing the 4th session of the National Council for Public Confidence, the Kazakh President said that by setting the date of the parliamentary elections an electoral cycle has begun. According to him, the upcoming parliamentary election is an important stage of consistently building solid democratic institutions in Kazakhstan as this time the election is to take place within the period set by the Constitution.

    The Head of State expressed confidence that the parties will demonstrate a high level of political competition, present the country’s development agenda, noting the people’s wellbeing and prosperity as the common goal of theirs.

    Recall on October 21, the Kazakh President signed the Decree establishing the upcoming elections for the Majilis of Parliament of Kazakhstan.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    President of Kazakhstan Parliament Elections Kazakhstan
