Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

Upcoming parliamentary election is important in building solid democratic institutions – President

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
22 October 2020, 14:47
Upcoming parliamentary election is important in building solid democratic institutions – President

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev commented the upcoming parliamentary elections during the 4th session of the National Council for Public Confidence, Kazinform correspondent reports.

While addressing the 4th session of the National Council for Public Confidence, the Kazakh President said that by setting the date of the parliamentary elections an electoral cycle has begun. According to him, the upcoming parliamentary election is an important stage of consistently building solid democratic institutions in Kazakhstan as this time the election is to take place within the period set by the Constitution.

The Head of State expressed confidence that the parties will demonstrate a high level of political competition, present the country’s development agenda, noting the people’s wellbeing and prosperity as the common goal of theirs.

Recall on October 21, the Kazakh President signed the Decree establishing the upcoming elections for the Majilis of Parliament of Kazakhstan.


President of Kazakhstan    Parliament   Elections   Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13
Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13
Kazakhstani Bublik lost at opening match at S-Hertogenbosch 2023
Kazakhstani Bublik lost at opening match at S-Hertogenbosch 2023
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year