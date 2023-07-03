Go to the main site
    Up to KZT300bln needed to finish construction of Astana LRT

    3 July 2023, 13:58

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Approximately 250-350 billion tenge are required to complete the construction of Astana Light Rail Transport, according to Mayor of the capital Zhenis Kassymbek, who said it at the municipal maslikhat’s session today, Kazinform reports.

    «Frankly speaking, we need 250-350 billion tenge in 2-3 years coming to complete the construction of Astana Light Rail Transport. Hundreds of billions tenge are required to finish the construction of the Thermal Power Plant No3,» Zhenis Kassymbek said.

    «As for the drainage system, we have even not touched this issue. . Just an incredible amount … hundreds and hundreds of billions of tenge,» he added.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Astana Kazakhstan
