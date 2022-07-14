Go to the main site
    Up to KZT2tln funneled in Abai region in 7 yrs

    14 July 2022, 18:15

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Over KZT2tln has been invested in Abai region in the past seven years, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    «Over the past seven years, over KZT2tln or 53% of the total investment in East Kazakhstan has been funneled in Abai region,» said East Kazakhstan region Governor Daniyal Akhmetov.

    Throughout the period, major projects such as the second stage of the Aktogai mining and processing combine with KZT760bn worth of investment, Bakyrchinsk mining and processing combine to the tune of KZT134bn, and the vegetable oil plant worth KZT8bn were carried out.

    Abai region's industrial production rose 5fold from KZT184 to 898bn in 2021. Its agricultural output increased by 2.4 times from KZT179 to 428bn.

    The region's gross regional product stood at 36% of East Kazakhstan region's total and reached KZT1.9tln, rising 2.3 times than in 2015 or by KZT1.1tln.

    In total, KZT354bn of the budgetary investment has been funneled in Abai region.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    East Kazakhstan region Abai region
