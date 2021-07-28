Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Almaty

    Up to 90% of residents received 1st COVID-19 vaccine jab in Nauryzbai district in Almaty

    28 July 2021, 12:46

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM – 49,572 people have been given the first jab of anti-coronavirus vaccines in Nauryzbai district, Almaty city, since the start of the vaccination drive, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Those vaccinated with the first jab account for 93.1% of the people eligible for vaccination in the district. So far, 34,911 or 70% of the eligible population have been given both jabs of COVID-19 vaccines.

    The first to get the vaccines were workers of infectious diseases hospitals, ambulances, intensive care units, primary care, emergency rooms, and sanitary epidemiological services.

    212 vaccination centers at health facilities, schools, culture and sports premises, markets, and shopping and entertaining centers run throughout the city.

    Recall that the vaccination campaign kicked off across Kazakhstan on February 1, 2021. Kazakhstani healthcare workers were the first in line to get the vaccine against the coronavirus infection. Overall vaccination started on April 2, 2021. Citizens of Kazakhstan eligible for vaccination and willing to vaccinate can choose from a number of anti-COVID vaccines, including the homegrown QazVac vaccine.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Almaty Coronavirus COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Another rising respiratory virus in U.S. draws concern
    S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases below 20,000 for 2nd day
    Foreign media about Kazakhstan: European Parliament meeting on reforms, booming international air travel, grain exports and Silk Road adventure
    Japan's fertility rate drops for 7th straight year in 2022
    Popular
    1 Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
    2 List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
    3 Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
    4 Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
    5 President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region