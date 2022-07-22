Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 479.51 eur/kzt 492.12

    rub/kzt 7.69 cny/kzt 71.02
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: 1 °С
Almaty: 15 °С
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз

    • Up to 70% of recovered patients experience post-COVID conditions, expert says

    22 July 2022 12:17

    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM Up to 70% of recovered coronavirus patients experience post-COVID conditions, the Russian Health Ministry’s Chief Freelance Neurologist Nikolay Shamalov told reporters, TASS reports.

    «The professional medical community has been discussing the so-called post-COVID syndrome recently. In fact, 30 to 70% of recovered coronavirus patients experience these conditions. The figure ranges because experts use various research methods but in any case, it is about a large number of patients. When it comes to the post-COVID syndrome, cognitive functions are affected in the first place, which concerns qualities such as memory, attention, and speech, as well as motor and cognitive skills. Besides, people often suffer from headaches, sleep disorders, and asthenia,» Shamalov pointed out.

    According to the expert, the older the patient, the higher the risk of post-COVID syndrome because the coronavirus often exacerbates the already existing health issues.

    «When patients notice symptoms of the post-COVID syndrome, they should consult a neurologist,» Shamalov added.


    Photo: tass.com
    #World News
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases below 40,000
    Popular
    1 Rains and thunderstorms to batter Kazakhstan Aug 3
    2 Reinforcement of electric power system in west of Kazakhstan to complete 2023
    3 COVID-19: 2,661 test positive, 2,290 recover in Kazakhstan in 24h
    4 Singapore reports 10,230 new COVID-19 cases
    5 Almaty joined International Congress and Convention Association