22 July 2022 12:17

Up to 70% of recovered patients experience post-COVID conditions, expert says

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM Up to 70% of recovered coronavirus patients experience post-COVID conditions, the Russian Health Ministry’s Chief Freelance Neurologist Nikolay Shamalov told reporters, TASS reports.

«The professional medical community has been discussing the so-called post-COVID syndrome recently. In fact, 30 to 70% of recovered coronavirus patients experience these conditions. The figure ranges because experts use various research methods but in any case, it is about a large number of patients. When it comes to the post-COVID syndrome, cognitive functions are affected in the first place, which concerns qualities such as memory, attention, and speech, as well as motor and cognitive skills. Besides, people often suffer from headaches, sleep disorders, and asthenia,» Shamalov pointed out.

According to the expert, the older the patient, the higher the risk of post-COVID syndrome because the coronavirus often exacerbates the already existing health issues.

«When patients notice symptoms of the post-COVID syndrome, they should consult a neurologist,» Shamalov added.

Photo: tass.com