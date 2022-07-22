Qazaq TV
KazTube
Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Up to 70% of recovered patients experience post-COVID conditions, expert says
22 July 2022 12:17

Up to 70% of recovered patients experience post-COVID conditions, expert says

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM Up to 70% of recovered coronavirus patients experience post-COVID conditions, the Russian Health Ministry’s Chief Freelance Neurologist Nikolay Shamalov told reporters, TASS reports.

«The professional medical community has been discussing the so-called post-COVID syndrome recently. In fact, 30 to 70% of recovered coronavirus patients experience these conditions. The figure ranges because experts use various research methods but in any case, it is about a large number of patients. When it comes to the post-COVID syndrome, cognitive functions are affected in the first place, which concerns qualities such as memory, attention, and speech, as well as motor and cognitive skills. Besides, people often suffer from headaches, sleep disorders, and asthenia,» Shamalov pointed out.

According to the expert, the older the patient, the higher the risk of post-COVID syndrome because the coronavirus often exacerbates the already existing health issues.

«When patients notice symptoms of the post-COVID syndrome, they should consult a neurologist,» Shamalov added.


Photo: tass.com


Related news
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases below 40,000
Read also
Kazakhstan, Morocco debate coop in transport sector
N. Korea reports no new suspected COVID-19 cases for 5th day
COVID-19 kills 75 more Iranians over past 24 hours
Russia records 14,638 daily COVID-19 cases, a new high since April 6 — crisis center
Italy set for another intense heat wave
Brazil–South America trade sees quick recovery, study finds
Iranian scientist develops world’s strongest antifungal
Barriers around Kaaba removed after two years as new Umrah season begins
Popular
1 Rains and thunderstorms to batter Kazakhstan Aug 3
2 Reinforcement of electric power system in west of Kazakhstan to complete 2023
3 COVID-19: 2,661 test positive, 2,290 recover in Kazakhstan in 24h
4 Singapore reports 10,230 new COVID-19 cases
5 Almaty joined International Congress and Convention Association

News

Archive