Up to 70% of employees of governmental and quasi-public entities should switch to remote working mode – Tokayev

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Up to 70% of the employees of the governmental and quasi-public entities should switch to remote working mode, except for the critical infrastructure facilities, security, law and order structures and some mass media, Kazinform reports.

«Similar measures should be launched by private enterprises as well,» the President tweeted.