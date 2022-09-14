Go to the main site
    Up to 7 thou people attend Pope Francis’ Holy Mass in Kazakh capital

    14 September 2022, 16:56

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZIJNFORM – Over 7 thousand people are attending Pope Francis’ Holy Mass held within the EXPO in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Pilgrims from the country's north, Russia, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Mongolia, Germany, and Austria came to attend the Holy Mass.

    Earlier it was reported that Pope Francis would hold the Holy Mass within the territory of EXPO at 4:45 am in Nur-Sultan.

    Pope Francis paid his first visit to Kazakhstan as part of the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions.

    On day one of his visit, Pope Francis and Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with representatives of the civil society and diplomatic corps.



    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Religion Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions
