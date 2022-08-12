Up to 7 thou kids received coronavirus treatment at hosptials

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – COVID-19 hospital admissions among children are on the decline in Kazakhstan, Dinagul Baesheva, part-time chief pediatric infectious disease specialist, told, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to her, 7,205 kids with a positive COVID-19 test result have been under hospital treatment since January 1 in Kazakhstan.

«95.6% of the children have been discharged from hospitals. Since July 1, there had been 17fold rise in COVID-19 hospital admissions among children. However, the figures have been declining from August 11. Most hospital admissions have been seen in the country’s major cities such as Almaty and Nur-Sultan, followed by Kyzylorda, North Kazakhstan, and Zhambyl regions,» said Baesheva during a press conference at the central communication service.

In her words, 75% of the children have got moderate COVID-19, 1% severe COVID-19, and 7% mild COVID-19.

She also added that over the past three years 96 cases of multisystem inflammatory syndrome related to COVID-19 have been recorded in Kazakhstan. Of these, six have so far been recorded in this year.

Earlier it was reported that the country considers reducing the vaccination age of children against COVID-19.



