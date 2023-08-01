Go to the main site
    Up to 7.5mln people go in for sports in Kazakhstan

    1 August 2023, 16:10

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - As of today, the number of people engaged in physical culture and sports stands at 38.5% of the total population (over 7.5 million people), said Kazakh Culture and Sport Minister Askhat Oralov, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Speaking at a government meeting, Minister Oralov said that nationwide over 25 thousand mass sports events at different levels involving 1.2 million people, including 500 thousand people in rural areas, are held every year. He went on to add that sports such as running, marathons, bike rides and marathons, festivals, family competitions, mass skating are increasing in popularity in recent years.

    «As of today, the number of people engaged in physical culture and sports stands at 38.5% of the total population (over 7.5 million people). Great attention is attached to regular involvement of children in sports, physical culture. Nationwide, there are up to 800 children and youth’s clubs,» said Oralov.

    Notably, up to 190 thousand children are engaged in sports clubs this year as part of the government order.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

