    Up to 65% of Kazakhstanis to be provided with gas by 2029 - Ministry

    14 December 2022, 12:51

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Ministry of Energy plans to raise gasification level to 65% by 2029, to provide 12mln people with natural gas. Minister Bulat Akchulakov said at the Government's weekly meeting today, Kazinform reports.

    «One of important tasks set by the Head of State is to provide the population with gas. We plan to bring the level of gasification to 65% by 2029, which will let provide 12 million people with gas. To address energy security issues, by 2029, 3.7 GW of power generating capacities will be commissioned. Gas turbine units with the capacity of 1.9GW will be built additionally,» he said.

    According to the Minister, by 2026, more than 50 renewable energy facilities will be commissioned. The volume of renewable energy production will increase by 1.5 times and will reach 7% of the total electricity generation.

    «By 2029, the national electrical grid will be modernized. The Ministry is working on a number of measures to eliminate the problems of the existing thermal power plants,» said Akchulakov.

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

