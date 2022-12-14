Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Government

Up to 65% of Kazakhstanis to be provided with gas by 2029 - Ministry

14 December 2022, 12:51
Up to 65% of Kazakhstanis to be provided with gas by 2029 - Ministry

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Ministry of Energy plans to raise gasification level to 65% by 2029, to provide 12mln people with natural gas. Minister Bulat Akchulakov said at the Government's weekly meeting today, Kazinform reports.

«One of important tasks set by the Head of State is to provide the population with gas. We plan to bring the level of gasification to 65% by 2029, which will let provide 12 million people with gas. To address energy security issues, by 2029, 3.7 GW of power generating capacities will be commissioned. Gas turbine units with the capacity of 1.9GW will be built additionally,» he said.

According to the Minister, by 2026, more than 50 renewable energy facilities will be commissioned. The volume of renewable energy production will increase by 1.5 times and will reach 7% of the total electricity generation.

«By 2029, the national electrical grid will be modernized. The Ministry is working on a number of measures to eliminate the problems of the existing thermal power plants,» said Akchulakov.


Теги:
Related news
Kazakhstan to replace outdated 3G technology by 2027– Minister
Kazakhstan, Latvia mark 30 years of fruitful cooperation
Kazakhstan to complete audit of all thermal power stations and electrical grids in Q1 2023
Read also
Kazakhstan to replace outdated 3G technology by 2027– Minister
Kazakhstan, Latvia mark 30 years of fruitful cooperation
Kazakhstan to complete audit of all thermal power stations and electrical grids in Q1 2023
Legislative amendments on National Fund for Children initiative to be approved in 2023
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev meets Stadler Rail AG Group CEO Peter Spuhler
Kazakhstan to adopt rural areas development concept in March 2023
Jibek Joly Festival leaves vivid memories
Kazakhstan reports surge in daily COVID-19 count
News Partner
Popular
1 Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Tatarstan President Rustam Minnikhanov meet in Astana
2 Kazakhstan and Germany intend to increase economic cooperation
3 COVID-19 cases rise 2.6fold in N Kazakhstan in past two weeks
4 Kazakhstan to build 8 and reconstruct 16 emergency reservoirs
5 Kazakh national para hockey team grabs silver at their 1st-ever World Championships

News