Up to 6,000 get vaccinated in Nur-Sultan per day on average

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – As of July 30, 335,464 people have been vaccinated with the first component of COVID vaccine in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan. The second component has been administered to 238,321 people, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The sanitary and epidemiological control department of the city confirmed that 5,000-6,000 people get vaccinated in the Kazakh capital per day on average.

There are 83 vaccination rooms at healthcare facilities in the city. Eight additional vaccination rooms have been unveiled at the large shopping malls.

The department said in a statement that the authorities do their best to inoculate as many people as possible in order to get back to normality, lower the risk of contamination and protect people.

The department remind that mass vaccination is the most effective way to protect oneself from the coronavirus infection. It is crucial to get a jab given the circulation of new variants of COVID-19.