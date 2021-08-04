Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Coronavirus

Up to 6,000 daily get vaccine against COVID-19 in Kazakh capital

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
4 August 2021, 14:01
Up to 6,000 daily get vaccine against COVID-19 in Kazakh capital

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Chief state sanitary doctor of Nur-Sultan Sarkhat Beissenova told a briefing about the vaccination efforts in the city, Kazinform reports.

Up to 5,000-6,000 people are getting vaccinated in the city every day. As of August 4, 2021 some 348,113 people subject to vaccination or 52% were administered the 1st jab of the vaccine against COVID-19, while 261, 309 or 75.1% of the population received the 2nd jab.

There are 83 vaccination rooms in the city.

Earlier she described the city epidemiological situation as unfavorable and explained why the city remained in the high risk COVID-19 ‘dark red zone’. Since August 3 the occupancy of the infectious diseases hospitals hit 69% and the capital moved to the ‘red zone’.


Coronavirus   Regions   Nur-Sultan   COVID-19   Healthcare  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
Kazakh ambassador hands over credentials to Prince of Monaco Albert II
Kazakh ambassador hands over credentials to Prince of Monaco Albert II
2 injured, 2 vehicles overturned in 2-vehicle crash in Astana
2 injured, 2 vehicles overturned in 2-vehicle crash in Astana
Comprehensive development of Kazakhstan-EU cooperation discussed
Comprehensive development of Kazakhstan-EU cooperation discussed
Torrential rain stops Rome metro
Torrential rain stops Rome metro
China’s meat output tops record 90 mln tonnes in 2022
China’s meat output tops record 90 mln tonnes in 2022